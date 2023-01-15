 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 15 January 2023

Update 114.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10324144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Animals


-Adjust stamina of all animals was not recovering
-herbivores were locking up when eating

For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

