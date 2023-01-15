Update 114.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10324144 · Last edited 15 January 2023 – 03:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Animals



-Adjust stamina of all animals was not recovering

-herbivores were locking up when eating

For more information and details log into our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.