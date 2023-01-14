New Client Build 1.0.10.3

This update is required to play
1.0.10.3 Updates
Updates & Changes
- The Collection Menu now shows cards you don't own with a dark overlay
- Updated the loading screen to look a bit better
- Post-game screen is now sped up if you lost
- Charm now causes a charmed unit to have summon sickness. Charm was already OP, but that just made it worse.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some bugs with Charm
- Fixed an issue where some shop items were misaligned
- Fixed an issue with Unsummon not returning the card to the owner's hand
Known Issues
- Destroying a charmed unit doesn't bring the unit back to the owner's deck
- Occasionally a match will hang after a player's crystal has been destroyed. You'll still get xp, rewards, ect. It's just a message failure on the server to tell the client to quit the match.
- Reconnecting to a match can lead to a soft-lock if you reconnect right as the match is ending
- Reconnecting more than once per game can cause issues
- Sometimes the AI will hang during their turn
- Sometimes the AI won't use unit abilities such as Medic, Thief or Warlord
Changed files in this update