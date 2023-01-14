 Skip to content

Deck Defenders update for 14 January 2023

New Client Build 1.0.10.3

1.0.10.3 Updates

Updates & Changes

  • The Collection Menu now shows cards you don't own with a dark overlay
  • Updated the loading screen to look a bit better
  • Post-game screen is now sped up if you lost
  • Charm now causes a charmed unit to have summon sickness. Charm was already OP, but that just made it worse.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some bugs with Charm
  • Fixed an issue where some shop items were misaligned
  • Fixed an issue with Unsummon not returning the card to the owner's hand

Known Issues

  • Destroying a charmed unit doesn't bring the unit back to the owner's deck
  • Occasionally a match will hang after a player's crystal has been destroyed. You'll still get xp, rewards, ect. It's just a message failure on the server to tell the client to quit the match.
  • Reconnecting to a match can lead to a soft-lock if you reconnect right as the match is ending
  • Reconnecting more than once per game can cause issues
  • Sometimes the AI will hang during their turn
  • Sometimes the AI won't use unit abilities such as Medic, Thief or Warlord

