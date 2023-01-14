Steam achievements update, v2.1.12

This v2.1.12 build is a part of the major upcoming update. I couldn't wait to bring you Steam achievements so I released this early.
Achievements
- Steam achievements: all in-game achievements are now also visible on Steam. Go hunt that rare achievement and display it on your Steam profile!
- Retroactive Steam achievement unlocks: Just start your game and after a few sec you will see your achievements you worked hard for sync up with the Steam achievements. That's some real gnome tinkering at work there!
Other fixes
- Gnome names: 10 to 15 gnomes have names now, try look for them in the levels. Can you find them? You can see the name when you catch the gnome. These names were provided by people that attended the release party.
- Bugfix: in some situations gnomes didn't properly detect that they were in full view and should have start running to a better hiding place. I taught them how to not mix up the y and z coordinates of their locations and that fixed the issue.
Changed files in this update