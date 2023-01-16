Changelog for 16-01-2023

16-01-2023
Added:
- Added the ability to type into the VRChat Chatbox directly from the OVR Toolkit keyboard. Click the 'VRC' button across the bottom! (This button is replaced by the 'Paste to game' button in other titles)
- Added 'Continuous voice recognition' option to Global Settings > Keyboard for continuous voice transcribing to VRChat. (Only supports Speech Proxy at this time)
Changes:
- Added red-tinted background to voice input panel when it is recording.
- Wristwatch should be less likely to drift out of position when changing controllers/turning controllers off and back on.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue where OVR Toolkit would fail to launch after changing install location. (Or, fail to launch when running Steam version after previously running it from PiMax Store)
- Fixed an issue where touchscreen input could become stuck down.
