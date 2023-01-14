Area 9 has been added with the time lamp mechanic,. Any objects within the time lamps light are stopped in time.
Carminia update for 14 January 2023
Area 9 added!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Area 9 has been added with the time lamp mechanic,. Any objects within the time lamps light are stopped in time.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cursed Locations Content Depot 1632811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update