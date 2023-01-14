 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Carminia update for 14 January 2023

Area 9 added!

Share · View all patches · Build 10324071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Area 9 has been added with the time lamp mechanic,. Any objects within the time lamps light are stopped in time.

Changed files in this update

Cursed Locations Content Depot 1632811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link