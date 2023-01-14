Hey folks!

It's been a little while and we've got a new update for you.

Here's what's new:

• A couple new short scenes to flesh out the tail end of Episode 1.

• Some updated sprites.

• Fixes for all of the typos and minor bugs found since late December.

• Better controller support. (Still a work in progress)

While we still have plans to add an additional ending to Episode 4 as well as some extra dialogue options, we're tabling those changes for the time being — they weren't quite landing right for us, and we only want to add new content when it elevates the experience. And we also don't want to spend too much time lingering on additions to Episode 4 when we've been eager to move onto what comes next.

SO! With this update published, we're now turning our full attentions to writing Slay the Princess (free demo available if you haven't had the chance to try it out) and Episode 5!

Can't wait to share more with y'all~

~Tony + Abby