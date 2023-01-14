 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slab update for 14 January 2023

Version 3.0 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 10324052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Folks!

People, I have some great news for you! I'm happy to announce I have decided to start polishing Slab and add a few updates in the near future, the first has arrived today.

The second thing important to tell you the price of the Slab is now $3,99!

Changelog of version 3.0:

  • Update the game engine to the latest versions, the game has better performance
  • Support for M1 Chip (MacOS)
  • The speed of the ball decreased
  • Allow controlling the paddle by the keyboard
  • Fix the irritating bug with a disappearing ball
  • The leaderboards were removed because a lot of people try to cheat
  • Fix duplicates of resolutions in settings
  • The paddle speed in settings means now the speed of the paddle when you are controlled by the keyboard.
  • The speed of the paddle depends now on the sensitivity of your OS when you are controlling by mouse
  • Fix the behavior of bullets when they hit the top collider
  • Small fixes of UI
  • Small fixes for Linux

Changed files in this update

Slab Windows 32-bit Depot 844181
  • Loading history…
Slab - MacOS Depot 844182
  • Loading history…
Slab Linux 32-bit Depot 844183
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link