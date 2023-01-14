Version 3.0 has been released

Hello Folks!
People, I have some great news for you! I'm happy to announce I have decided to start polishing Slab and add a few updates in the near future, the first has arrived today.
The second thing important to tell you the price of the Slab is now $3,99!
Changelog of version 3.0:
- Update the game engine to the latest versions, the game has better performance
- Support for M1 Chip (MacOS)
- The speed of the ball decreased
- Allow controlling the paddle by the keyboard
- Fix the irritating bug with a disappearing ball
- The leaderboards were removed because a lot of people try to cheat
- Fix duplicates of resolutions in settings
- The paddle speed in settings means now the speed of the paddle when you are controlled by the keyboard.
- The speed of the paddle depends now on the sensitivity of your OS when you are controlling by mouse
- Fix the behavior of bullets when they hit the top collider
- Small fixes of UI
- Small fixes for Linux
Changed files in this update