- fixed duplicated upgrades in the campaign
- fixed dead ends paths in the campaign map
- ensure hatchery/station spawn min required
- fixed campaign rewards still giving out upgraded cards
- added view equipment button to upgrades
- fixed offscreen indicators from pointing to the opposite direction if far enough
- added remove button to add card screen
- added card count indicator to add card screen
- fixed pickup range not updating
Star Survivor update for 14 January 2023
Patch Notes 1/14/23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update