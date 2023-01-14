 Skip to content

Star Survivor update for 14 January 2023

Patch Notes 1/14/23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed duplicated upgrades in the campaign
  • fixed dead ends paths in the campaign map
  • ensure hatchery/station spawn min required
  • fixed campaign rewards still giving out upgraded cards
  • added view equipment button to upgrades
  • fixed offscreen indicators from pointing to the opposite direction if far enough
  • added remove button to add card screen
  • added card count indicator to add card screen
  • fixed pickup range not updating

