Endless waves survival update for 14 January 2023

v0.7.0

Build 10324021 · Last edited by Wendy

  • changed UI colors
  • added background image to main menu (created by Inkpendude)
  • added music to main menu (created by ComposerOfEmotions)
  • added card setup in deck. when adding cards to the deck, you can now choose which upgrades. in the game when evolving the card the number of upgrades is random, minimum 1, maximum total of upgrades activated when configuring the deck
  • added two levels to the map Flying assault
  • fixed deck deletion
