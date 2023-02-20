 Skip to content

Sacrificial Lighthouse update for 20 February 2023

Bug fixes and controllers support

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to give you an opportunity to play the Sacrificial Lighthouse using controllers.

This update also includes small bug fixes.

