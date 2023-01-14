v740 - Settlements and Notes

This update is about tidying up the settlement system and bringing it together with endgame crafting.

Your towns and villages now have "slots" which allow for a limited number of agricultural, industrial and commercial sites.

First, you need a site with the water source tag (Well or Pond). This will allow you to build a village on the hex. A village then adds town slots, allowing you to build agricultural, industrial and commercial sites. Upgrading the village to a town opens up more slots.

The town slots system has the added benefit of fixing some previous exploits like infinite tax collectors, or placing your settlement on top of an existing one for free traders.

The idea behind town industrials is that they will process the more energy and time-intensive tasks for you. As such, there's been a big overhaul to crafting recipes so intermediate materials (like sheet metal or wood boards) require more effort and energy, but end products (like metal pans and shovels) are relatively easy to create.

Commercial sites are the same as traders that you'd find in an existing town, but set up in yours for convenient trading.

Late game crafts are also reordered to make more sense, e.g you'll unlock pickaxe crafting at same time as unlocking ore miners. You can still scavenge or trade for pickaxes as before.

Finally, you can now add notes and icons to the world map to remind yourself what's needed or stored in different hexes.

What's next?

I'm reaching the end of development now and looking to focus more on promotion for the full release. I'll be adding one final endgame quest to take advantage of the new settlement system, but updates probably won't be as game-changing as over the last few months.