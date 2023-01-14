Update 0.0.800.00

Share · View all patches · Build 10323944 · Last edited 14 January 2023 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Modified the value of some airports

Deal with the game crash caused by second-hand aircraft leasing

Cancel start LOGO page

Handled the data overflow problem when reading files directly or restarting the game

Modified fuel consumption of IL62M

Modified the data of some Douglas aircraft

Modified flight plan page

Fix the problem that cannot be negotiated after the terminal is closed

Added regular update function of second-hand aircraft

Added aircraft brokerage function

Fixed cargo plane BUG

Performance optimization of company overview page

Fixed the problem of route map and route drawing refresh

New page switch hotkey F1-F6

Add speed switch hotkeys 1-5

Add three hotkeys on the flight plan page

Changed the aircraft details dialog box on the fleet management page

Added function of closing sound effect

Fixed the problem of freight ratio

New market route clearing function

When adding a new flight number, can view the range

修改了部分机场的数值

处理二手飞机租赁引发的游戏崩溃问题

处理联程航班转出乘客数量错误

取消开始LOGO页面

处理了直接读档或者直接重开游戏时的数据溢出问题

修改了IL62M的油耗

修改了部分道格拉斯飞机的数据问题

修改了飞行计划页

修复航站关闭后无法再谈判的问题

新增二手飞机定期更新功能

恢复飞机经纪功能

处理了货机BUG

公司概览页性能优化

处理航线图航线绘制刷新问题

新增页面切换热键F1-F6

新增速度切换热键1-5

新增飞行计划页面三个热键

改动了机队管理页面飞机详情对话框

新增关闭音效功能

处理货运上座率问题

新增市场航线清除功能

新增编制航班号时，航程临时查看功能