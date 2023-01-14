Update 0.1.13

Additions
- A new item that is used to gain attributes or improve a god's alignment
- The sacrificial circle requires a new item to use
- Space threads
- New action (default x key) to take a leisure stance. Neutral opponents may take it as a sign of peace
Adjustments
- Uncommon and rare stars in space are more plentiful
- Star tokens may now only replace stars of the same rarity
- Shrines work a little differently
- Boots no longer block direct damage, but can wear down with use
- Starting attributes are back to 10!
- Increased attribute modifier growth
- Dodging costs decreased stamina and improved more with AGI
- Entities move slower when strafing or walking backwards
- There is a chance to not drop your weapon when tripping, improved drastically when two-handing
- Damage reduces stun time
- Only physical damage will interrupt sprinting
- Any physical damage, regardless of attack power, will cause a bleed when under 0 health
- Entities can be pushed slightly further
- Reduced push damage
- Flies attack faster and in greater numbers
- Ritual and sacrificial circles no longer despawn if touching a wall
- Sacrificial circles are easier to complete
- Reduced chance for allies to die inside sacrificial circles
- The offhand item's state (wielded or stored) is saved
- Small, randomized delay on magic projectiles to avoid overlapping sfx
- Saving and loading is slightly more efficient
- The minimap won't be displayed between areas
- Chromatic aberration when paused has been replaced with a classy border
- Those purple guys are more dangerous
- Minor changes to some weapons and weapon parts
- Minor changes to some armor
- Minor changes to some spells
- Minor adjustments to some NPC stats
- Minor changes to the effect and rarity of some stars
- Minor adjustments to some loot tables
- Minor performance improvement in some areas
- Minor updates to some sprites
- Minor UI adjustments
Bugfixes
- NPCs are more aggressive if their ally dies in front of them
- Fixed a bug where weapons weren't taking strong/weak vs materials into account
- Fixed a bug where prisoners could escape their jail
- No longer able to deal negative damage (so, healing) when swinging through a cracked wall
- Fixed a bug where an area's transition flag may spawn outside the map
- Certain objects will correctly spawn in a room's center, rather than with a random offset
- Sheep are now tolerated in restricted areas
- Allies will no longer keep fighting a new ally
- Allies standing on or around burning embers will no longer have their pathfinding broken
- Fixed an error when arrows pass over burning embers
- Enemies can no longer get their weapon stuck on your dodge silhouette
- Certain 2H attacks correctly save when designing a new weapon
- Anvils will spawn weapons with the correct upgrades
- Enemies will no longer duplicate items they pick up
- Hitting escape while in a menu will close the menu and correctly unpause
- XP will no longer continue to add force while paused
- No longer possible to pick up and destroy a weapon at the same time
- Fixed some bullshit where new weapons could lose their attacks after loading a save
- Fixed a bug where squares in the world map would be displayed in a line after loading a save
- Target dummies have their foot back
- Minor visual bugfixes to space
