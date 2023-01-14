 Skip to content

A Violent Revelry update for 14 January 2023

Update 0.1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 10323940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • A new item that is used to gain attributes or improve a god's alignment
  • The sacrificial circle requires a new item to use
  • Space threads
  • New action (default x key) to take a leisure stance. Neutral opponents may take it as a sign of peace

Adjustments

  • Uncommon and rare stars in space are more plentiful
  • Star tokens may now only replace stars of the same rarity
  • Shrines work a little differently
  • Boots no longer block direct damage, but can wear down with use
  • Starting attributes are back to 10!
  • Increased attribute modifier growth
  • Dodging costs decreased stamina and improved more with AGI
  • Entities move slower when strafing or walking backwards
  • There is a chance to not drop your weapon when tripping, improved drastically when two-handing
  • Damage reduces stun time
  • Only physical damage will interrupt sprinting
  • Any physical damage, regardless of attack power, will cause a bleed when under 0 health
  • Entities can be pushed slightly further
  • Reduced push damage
  • Flies attack faster and in greater numbers
  • Ritual and sacrificial circles no longer despawn if touching a wall
  • Sacrificial circles are easier to complete
  • Reduced chance for allies to die inside sacrificial circles
  • The offhand item's state (wielded or stored) is saved
  • Small, randomized delay on magic projectiles to avoid overlapping sfx
  • Saving and loading is slightly more efficient
  • The minimap won't be displayed between areas
  • Chromatic aberration when paused has been replaced with a classy border
  • Those purple guys are more dangerous
  • Minor changes to some weapons and weapon parts
  • Minor changes to some armor
  • Minor changes to some spells
  • Minor adjustments to some NPC stats
  • Minor changes to the effect and rarity of some stars
  • Minor adjustments to some loot tables
  • Minor performance improvement in some areas
  • Minor updates to some sprites
  • Minor UI adjustments

Bugfixes

  • NPCs are more aggressive if their ally dies in front of them
  • Fixed a bug where weapons weren't taking strong/weak vs materials into account
  • Fixed a bug where prisoners could escape their jail
  • No longer able to deal negative damage (so, healing) when swinging through a cracked wall
  • Fixed a bug where an area's transition flag may spawn outside the map
  • Certain objects will correctly spawn in a room's center, rather than with a random offset
  • Sheep are now tolerated in restricted areas
  • Allies will no longer keep fighting a new ally
  • Allies standing on or around burning embers will no longer have their pathfinding broken
  • Fixed an error when arrows pass over burning embers
  • Enemies can no longer get their weapon stuck on your dodge silhouette
  • Certain 2H attacks correctly save when designing a new weapon
  • Anvils will spawn weapons with the correct upgrades
  • Enemies will no longer duplicate items they pick up
  • Hitting escape while in a menu will close the menu and correctly unpause
  • XP will no longer continue to add force while paused
  • No longer possible to pick up and destroy a weapon at the same time
  • Fixed some bullshit where new weapons could lose their attacks after loading a save
  • Fixed a bug where squares in the world map would be displayed in a line after loading a save
  • Target dummies have their foot back
  • Minor visual bugfixes to space

Changed files in this update

