Cavity Busters update for 14 January 2023

Cavity Busters Update 35 patch 14

Share · View all patches · Build 10323929 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This is just a small patch that finally FINALLY fixes a collision crash that would happen when dodge rolling into a collision at an angle and letting go of direction input.

That is all. Enjoy!

