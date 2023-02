Share · View all patches · Build 10323882 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 14:06:14 UTC by Wendy

We know, we know; y’all aren’t here for a lengthy blog post or heartfelt reflections on the road we traveled to arrive at this moment.

Because Interference: Dead Air is now available on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238450/Interference_Dead_Air/

Peep that fresh launch trailer and get hyped, because it’s time — yes, it’s finally time — to interfere! Have a great first day at work.