One of the biggest updates in this revision is the addition of a more dynamic Heeling force on the Catalina sailboat. The sailboat now gets proper dynamic forces on the Keel and mast and reacts based on your speed and conditions.

It also fixed other issues related to the larger sailboat control.

The Catalina now is more agile and fun to sail.

Additionally some minor fixes to the camera controls were made and some tweaks to the parameters in the simulation.