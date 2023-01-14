 Skip to content

Integument update for 14 January 2023

New artwork added - spot illustrations

Build 10323803

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Created new spot illustrations at the bottom of the interface (Engine) and to the left of the "Personal Log 01" buttons.

As new data is made available these will activate to reveal more imagery. So keep an eye on these for changes.

