A new Xinthu skill!

Version 0.630

🎯 [New skill] The Xinthu tier 7 skill Experimental Catalyst has been added. If a weapon provides damage over time, its direct damage and hull repair are converted to damage over time. Attack speed is reduced by 80%.

🎯 [Balance] The "Brute Edition" weapon mod can no longer be used on purely auxiliary weapons that have 0 DPS.

🎯 [UI] Current player conditions in the UI are now sorted according to type and effectiveness.

🎯 [Misc] The setting "Networking_Max_MTU" has been added (this setting is not possible to change from within the game). Per default, the max MTU for network packets is automatically identified by the game itself. However, some users seem to have had issues with this function. A too high MTU can cause various weird behavior when playing multiplayer, such as lag and infinite loading screens. If you experience such events when playing multiplayer, try setting Networking_Max_MTU to 1200. I.e., add <Networking_Max_MTU>1200</Networking_Max_MTU> to ../game_root/Data/config.cfg.

🎯 [Performance] Greatly increased performance when playing with builds that produce lots of bullets.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error related to changing skins for Sentinel-type ships.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an error related to using follow-type weapons on fixed weapon points when using Sentinel-type ships.