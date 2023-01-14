 Skip to content

The Swarm update for 14 January 2023

Cheating on Death

The Swarm update for 14 January 2023

Cheating on Death

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added :
A system to allow the player to avoid death by using a special ability.

Also : Discord Joining button is now fixed !

