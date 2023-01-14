Cheating on Death

Added :
A system to allow the player to avoid death by using a special ability.
Also : Discord Joining button is now fixed !
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added :
A system to allow the player to avoid death by using a special ability.
Also : Discord Joining button is now fixed !
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update