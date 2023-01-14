Boiling Grotto Content Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10323716 · Last edited 14 January 2023 – 20:26:22 UTC by Wendy

The next area is finally here, accompanied by various fixes and improvements.

Patch notes:

Added Boiling Grotto

Added new Weapons

Added new Spells

Added Achievements

Added a 180 turn option for controllers

Added a music volume control setting

Added a player speed cap setting

Added new player art

Finished Sealed Ballroom Music

Changed experience scaling at high levels

Change stat scaling

Fixed Le Fanu Castle lighting

Fixed Chair script making players stuck

Fixed Achievements triggering

Fixed Hemalith Collision

Increased Fountain Drinking delay to avoid sound crash when spammed.