Lunacid update for 14 January 2023

Boiling Grotto Content Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The next area is finally here, accompanied by various fixes and improvements.

Patch notes:
Added Boiling Grotto
Added new Weapons
Added new Spells
Added Achievements
Added a 180 turn option for controllers
Added a music volume control setting
Added a player speed cap setting
Added new player art
Finished Sealed Ballroom Music
Changed experience scaling at high levels
Change stat scaling
Fixed Le Fanu Castle lighting
Fixed Chair script making players stuck
Fixed Achievements triggering
Fixed Hemalith Collision
Increased Fountain Drinking delay to avoid sound crash when spammed.

