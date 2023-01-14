- Fixed calculation error that would cause some recipes to produce zero items
- Holding Left or Right Ctrl key when adding or removing workers will change value by up to 10
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 14 January 2023
Beta 1.42
Patchnotes via Steam Community
