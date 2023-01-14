 Skip to content

The Classrooms update for 14 January 2023

0.2.4.129

Build 10323696

Patchnotes via Steam Community


  • New Item! Glow Sticks.
  • Added the ability to open and loot drawers
  • Added more quality settings including adjusting the VHS effects
  • Implemented mirror reflections
  • Level 3 and 4 Procedural Generation Improvements
  • Improvements to 216 including less relentless pursue behavior and larger kill range
  • Improved 216 cloth physics
  • Added medicine cabinets to bathrooms
  • Added marker drawings on white boards, stalls, mirrors, etc. Including hints and lore.
  • Prevented 004 from blocking metal doors
  • Increased Field of View
  • Fixed various issues with basketball court tile
  • Lowered key/codex entries to the middle of lockers so they're easier to find
  • Fixed 011 getting stuck outside of map
  • Various Bug Fixes

