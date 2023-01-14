- New Item! Glow Sticks.
- Added the ability to open and loot drawers
- Added more quality settings including adjusting the VHS effects
- Implemented mirror reflections
- Level 3 and 4 Procedural Generation Improvements
- Improvements to 216 including less relentless pursue behavior and larger kill range
- Improved 216 cloth physics
- Added medicine cabinets to bathrooms
- Added marker drawings on white boards, stalls, mirrors, etc. Including hints and lore.
- Prevented 004 from blocking metal doors
- Increased Field of View
- Fixed various issues with basketball court tile
- Lowered key/codex entries to the middle of lockers so they're easier to find
- Fixed 011 getting stuck outside of map
- Various Bug Fixes
Changed files in this update