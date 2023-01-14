New Character, Abilities and Difficulty Options!

Hey all, hope the year's treating you good so far.

This week we've added the newest character, Takamagahara. Take a more pacifist approach as you create a portal to the afterlife, allowing the ghosts to pass on in peace.

Additionally, there's a new ability tree, Founder. The upgrades in this tree may take a bit of time to get going, but once they do their benefits are well worth it. Whether it's a shelter to protect yourself from harm, a farm to increase your experience gains, or a turret for that added offense, you're sure to find something useful in this tree for every build.

Lastly, in order to help ensure even more people can enjoy the game, we decided to add an optional easy mode toggle to runs. When enabled, enemies will be weaker and you'll hit harder, allowing you to push past any barriers you might've previously run into. However, while in easy mode, achievements will be disabled. We want to make sure everyone's on an even playing field when earning them, that way they can still mean something. You can still use easy mode to help win a few runs, get blue and red scales to unlock weapons and runes, and then tackle the game again on regular mode to get those achievements.

Hope you enjoy, as always feel free to reach out if there's any issues/complaints, either in the comments below, the community discussions, or over at our Discord