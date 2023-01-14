 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Days : Devil Hunt Prologue update for 14 January 2023

STORY MODE

Share · View all patches · Build 10323677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dark Days Devil Hunt is here with the story mode.
collectibles, chests, special powers, many melee weapons and creatures. Now you can play for free.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2255911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link