Bug fixes and other improvements (1.0.4

Got a batch of improvements/fixes here, still looking into other issues in the game but trying to solve the most game breaking ones as soon as possible:

Created a more clear ending if you lose max civilians (rather than your ship just blowing up)

Added Higheh scaling ui options

Fixed crash with post wave controller

Fixed crash with nugget being created without anywhere to spawn the trader

Fixed an issue where you could spawn more player ships if you clicked "quick start" more than once.

Made "shieldable" planets appear with more contrast to other planets on the map

Added almost all missing strings for French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish

Fixed weird music "syncing" issue.

Removed screen flash on effects that aren't going to damage you (like getting hit by fire if you have the fire nullification upgrade)

Made the ammo box trader icon look a bit more like the boxes you get.

Update out for Windows, will be out for Mac soon!