Power of Ten update for 14 January 2023

Bug fixes and other improvements (1.0.4

Patchnotes

Got a batch of improvements/fixes here, still looking into other issues in the game but trying to solve the most game breaking ones as soon as possible:

  • Created a more clear ending if you lose max civilians (rather than your ship just blowing up)
  • Added Higheh scaling ui options
  • Fixed crash with post wave controller
  • Fixed crash with nugget being created without anywhere to spawn the trader
  • Fixed an issue where you could spawn more player ships if you clicked "quick start" more than once.
  • Made "shieldable" planets appear with more contrast to other planets on the map
  • Added almost all missing strings for French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish
  • Fixed weird music "syncing" issue.
  • Removed screen flash on effects that aren't going to damage you (like getting hit by fire if you have the fire nullification upgrade)
  • Made the ammo box trader icon look a bit more like the boxes you get.

Update out for Windows, will be out for Mac soon!

