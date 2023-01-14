Bug fixes and other improvements (1.0.4

Got a batch of improvements/fixes here, still looking into other issues in the game but trying to solve the most game breaking ones as soon as possible:
- Created a more clear ending if you lose max civilians (rather than your ship just blowing up)
- Added Higheh scaling ui options
- Fixed crash with post wave controller
- Fixed crash with nugget being created without anywhere to spawn the trader
- Fixed an issue where you could spawn more player ships if you clicked "quick start" more than once.
- Made "shieldable" planets appear with more contrast to other planets on the map
- Added almost all missing strings for French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish
- Fixed weird music "syncing" issue.
- Removed screen flash on effects that aren't going to damage you (like getting hit by fire if you have the fire nullification upgrade)
- Made the ammo box trader icon look a bit more like the boxes you get.
Update out for Windows, will be out for Mac soon!
Changed files in this update