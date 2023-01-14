Hotfix 1.1.2

Hello! Here are some quick fixes for the 1.1.2 Hotfix:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the Seer could not get random cards from the random encounters.

Fixed a visual bug that would not highlight the curses when scrolling through the Leaderboard.

Fixed a bug where the Dynamic text of some spells with multiple targets would not be correctly displayed.

Updated Berserk and Emerge tooltips.

We are now focusing mostly on some other performance and Quality of Life aspects of the game (Including UX/UI), and start updating the game during these rolling hotfixes, which should be out every now and then!

We will also soon release a new Dev update to discuss our next Major patch with the introduction of the new Character and some of our Milestones. Stay tuned!