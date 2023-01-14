Hotfix 1.1.2

Hello! Here are some quick fixes for the 1.1.2 Hotfix:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the Seer could not get random cards from the random encounters.
- Fixed a visual bug that would not highlight the curses when scrolling through the Leaderboard.
- Fixed a bug where the Dynamic text of some spells with multiple targets would not be correctly displayed.
- Updated Berserk and Emerge tooltips.
We are now focusing mostly on some other performance and Quality of Life aspects of the game (Including UX/UI), and start updating the game during these rolling hotfixes, which should be out every now and then!
We will also soon release a new Dev update to discuss our next Major patch with the introduction of the new Character and some of our Milestones. Stay tuned!
