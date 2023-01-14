 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desert Revenant update for 14 January 2023

Hotfix 1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10323667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Here are some quick fixes for the 1.1.2 Hotfix:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the Seer could not get random cards from the random encounters.
  • Fixed a visual bug that would not highlight the curses when scrolling through the Leaderboard.
  • Fixed a bug where the Dynamic text of some spells with multiple targets would not be correctly displayed.
  • Updated Berserk and Emerge tooltips.

We are now focusing mostly on some other performance and Quality of Life aspects of the game (Including UX/UI), and start updating the game during these rolling hotfixes, which should be out every now and then!

We will also soon release a new Dev update to discuss our next Major patch with the introduction of the new Character and some of our Milestones. Stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1969431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link