1.0.11 Boss time!

1.0.11 is here with a first boss update and some nice minor visual fixes!
New features
- A new first boss! Say hello to Lord Bismuth - the first of many bosses to come. You'll encounter him on level 40.
- New particle effect on enemy kill
- New particle effects on bosses shifting phases
- New boss-incoming UI effect when you first encounter a new boss
Balancing
- We've made Boss 4 (the super fast blue ones) have less health (from 11500 to 5000) and it's now moving slower (from 14 base speed to 10 base speed)
- Reduced the number of Boss 4 spawning on several waves between wave 90 and 100
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where the wrong tab would be selected in the settings menu from the start
