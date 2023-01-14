 Skip to content

Cliff & Field Tower Defense update for 14 January 2023

1.0.11 Boss time!

Share · View all patches · Build 10323656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hail to you Champion!

1.0.11 is here with a first boss update and some nice minor visual fixes!

New features

  • A new first boss! Say hello to Lord Bismuth - the first of many bosses to come. You'll encounter him on level 40.
  • New particle effect on enemy kill
  • New particle effects on bosses shifting phases
  • New boss-incoming UI effect when you first encounter a new boss

Balancing

  • We've made Boss 4 (the super fast blue ones) have less health (from 11500 to 5000) and it's now moving slower (from 14 base speed to 10 base speed)
  • Reduced the number of Boss 4 spawning on several waves between wave 90 and 100

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where the wrong tab would be selected in the settings menu from the start

