⚠️ If the game crashes on launch, please go to the game files and delete the "square.sav" file.

Beta 2 has been released! It includes world 2 and resolves a crash bug at the end of the game. Try it out and let us know what you think.

World 2 features a new mechanic that allows you to pass over certain tiles as many times as you want. I'll leave it for you to discover in game, have fun!

New Features and Changes