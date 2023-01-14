 Skip to content

A Simple Square Playtest update for 14 January 2023

Beta 2

Build 10323614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⚠️ If the game crashes on launch, please go to the game files and delete the "square.sav" file.

Beta 2 has been released! It includes world 2 and resolves a crash bug at the end of the game. Try it out and let us know what you think.

World 2 features a new mechanic that allows you to pass over certain tiles as many times as you want. I'll leave it for you to discover in game, have fun!

New Features and Changes

  • The save file is now encrypted
  • Addition of world 2 (20 levels)
  • Resolved crash at the end of the game
  • Added a demo end screen

