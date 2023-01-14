- Added Keyboard control tips in battle menu
- Added setting for auto-combat when chat is opened
- Fixed lobby camera bug after setting defense team
- System bug fix
Zold:out 鍛造屋的物語 update for 14 January 2023
Minor Updates v00.12.07 (2023-01-15)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
