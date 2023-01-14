 Skip to content

Zold:out 鍛造屋的物語 update for 14 January 2023

Minor Updates v00.12.07 (2023-01-15)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Keyboard control tips in battle menu
  • Added setting for auto-combat when chat is opened
  • Fixed lobby camera bug after setting defense team
  • System bug fix

