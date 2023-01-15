Update (version 33.03)

- Added new experimental mod "Half Timing Window"
- Added "Quick Seek" key bindings (jump +-5 seconds, default LEFT/RIGHT arrow keys)
- Added hitobject type percentage support to songbrowser search (e.g. "sliders>80%")
- Added ConVars (1): osu_seek_delta, osu_end_skip, osu_mod_halfwindow_allow_300s
- Added ConVars (2): osu_songbrowser_search_hardcoded_filter, osu_hud_scrubbing_timeline_hover_tooltip_offset_multiplier
- Added ConVars (3): osu_skin_force_hitsound_sample_set, osu_hitobject_fade_in_time
- Added ConVars (4): osu_ar_overridenegative, osu_cs_overridenegative
- Added ConVars (5): osu_songbrowser_button_active/inactive_color_a/r/g/b, ...collection_active/inactive_color_a/r/g/b, ...difficulty_inactive_color_a/r/g/b
- Added ConVars (6): osu_hitresult_delta_colorize, osu_hitresult_delta_colorize_interpolate/multiplier/early_r/g/b/late_r/g/b
- Linux: Upgraded build system from Ubuntu 16 to Ubuntu 18 (anything running older glibc is no longer supported)
- Updated scrubbing to keep player invincible while scrubbing timeline is being clicked (even if mouse position does not change)
- Updated CS override to hard cap at CS +12.1429 (more than that never made sense anyway, the circle radius just goes negative)
- Updated audio output device change logic to restore music state (only in menu, changing output devices while playing will still kick you out)
- Improved songbrowser scrolling smoothness when switching beatmaps/sets (should reduce eye strain with less jumping around all the time)
- Improved songbrowser scrolling behavior when right-click absolute scrolling to always show full songbuttons (disabled scroll velocity offset)
- Improved songbrowser thumbnail/background image loading behavior
- Increased osu_ui_top_ranks_max from 100 to 200 by default
- Fixed very old legacy beatmaps (< v8) sometimes generating mismatched slider ticks (compared to stable) because of different tickDistance algorithm
- Fixed extremely rare infinite font/layout/resolution reloading bug killing performance caused by custom display scaling percentages (e.g. 124%, yes 124% scaling in Windows)
(As always, if I broke something with this update, you can go back to the previous version via the "Beta" tab in the right-click properties of the game in your library)
