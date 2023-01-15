Update (version 33.03)

Added new experimental mod "Half Timing Window"

Added "Quick Seek" key bindings (jump +-5 seconds, default LEFT/RIGHT arrow keys)

Added hitobject type percentage support to songbrowser search (e.g. "sliders>80%")

Added ConVars (1): osu_seek_delta, osu_end_skip, osu_mod_halfwindow_allow_300s

Added ConVars (2): osu_songbrowser_search_hardcoded_filter, osu_hud_scrubbing_timeline_hover_tooltip_offset_multiplier

Added ConVars (3): osu_skin_force_hitsound_sample_set, osu_hitobject_fade_in_time

Added ConVars (4): osu_ar_overridenegative, osu_cs_overridenegative

Added ConVars (5): osu_songbrowser_button_active/inactive_color_a/r/g/b, ...collection_active/inactive_color_a/r/g/b, ...difficulty_inactive_color_a/r/g/b

Added ConVars (6): osu_hitresult_delta_colorize, osu_hitresult_delta_colorize_interpolate/multiplier/early_r/g/b/late_r/g/b

Linux: Upgraded build system from Ubuntu 16 to Ubuntu 18 (anything running older glibc is no longer supported)

Updated scrubbing to keep player invincible while scrubbing timeline is being clicked (even if mouse position does not change)

Updated CS override to hard cap at CS +12.1429 (more than that never made sense anyway, the circle radius just goes negative)

Updated audio output device change logic to restore music state (only in menu, changing output devices while playing will still kick you out)

Improved songbrowser scrolling smoothness when switching beatmaps/sets (should reduce eye strain with less jumping around all the time)

Improved songbrowser scrolling behavior when right-click absolute scrolling to always show full songbuttons (disabled scroll velocity offset)

Improved songbrowser thumbnail/background image loading behavior

Increased osu_ui_top_ranks_max from 100 to 200 by default

Fixed very old legacy beatmaps (< v8) sometimes generating mismatched slider ticks (compared to stable) because of different tickDistance algorithm

Fixed extremely rare infinite font/layout/resolution reloading bug killing performance caused by custom display scaling percentages (e.g. 124%, yes 124% scaling in Windows)

.

(As always, if I broke something with this update, you can go back to the previous version via the "Beta" tab in the right-click properties of the game in your library)