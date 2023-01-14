 Skip to content

Finnish Army Simulator update for 14 January 2023

Build A2023.01.14.1

Build A2023.01.14.1

Build 10323491 · Last edited by Wendy

This build has bug fixes for some of the reported bugs, incl.

  • invisible boundaries when returning from holidays,
  • duplicating padlock,
  • Ritokari's glitched freetime dialogue during freetime in English,
  • random sanity drops that were given in the room after making your bed,
  • freezing UI not going away after tent watchkeeping,
  • Canteen Lady's Pet skill was not functional

I have also added a new Steam leaderboard that shows global high scores after each march to restaurant! This should increase your marching motivation.

Changed files in this update

