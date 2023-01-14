Build A2023.01.14.1

This build has bug fixes for some of the reported bugs, incl.
- invisible boundaries when returning from holidays,
- duplicating padlock,
- Ritokari's glitched freetime dialogue during freetime in English,
- random sanity drops that were given in the room after making your bed,
- freezing UI not going away after tent watchkeeping,
- Canteen Lady's Pet skill was not functional
I have also added a new Steam leaderboard that shows global high scores after each march to restaurant! This should increase your marching motivation.
Changed files in this update