Build A2023.01.14.1

Build 10323491 · Last edited 14 January 2023 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has bug fixes for some of the reported bugs, incl.

invisible boundaries when returning from holidays,

duplicating padlock,

Ritokari's glitched freetime dialogue during freetime in English,

random sanity drops that were given in the room after making your bed,

freezing UI not going away after tent watchkeeping,

Canteen Lady's Pet skill was not functional

I have also added a new Steam leaderboard that shows global high scores after each march to restaurant! This should increase your marching motivation.