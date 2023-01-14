Update 0.991 is out! - Gemini OBC updates, lot's of fixes



The 0.991 update is all about fixing issues and improving existing systems. It comes packed with multiple fixes and aims to improve the overall experience while playing Reentry - An Orbital Simulator. The major changes are bug fixes across all programs, the introduction of UI scaling, and some great improvement to the Gemini Onboard Computer.

Note: If you are experiencing issues with this update, you can always revert to an earlier build using the Steam Betas Tab.

Gemini Computer updates

The Gemini Onboard Computer (OBC) has received some major changes and will break some of the procedures you are used to. The Gemini Computer and Gemini Burns lessons has been updated to reflect the changes.



In short, the COMP light is used as a cue to when you should execute the burn. After the planned burn parameters has been inserted into the computer and the catch-up program enters its closed-loop functionality (basically everything is set up for the burn), the COMP light will extinguish 2 minutes before the burn, and illuminate again when you should execute the burn. This can be used together with/replace the use of the Event Timer for Gemini Burns.



The MDIU (Gemini Display) has also become more realistic by spending time (up to 3,5 seconds) to display data, and plays a sound effect as the dials rolls to the target value.

The Memory Core map checklist has been updated, as well as the checklists for burns (circularize and rendezvous). Most importantly, you will need to use Core 84 as the time to ignition if you need this, but its recommended to use GET from Ground, or the time from the PAD to know this.



You will need to press CLEAR before any new input string to the OBC (should already be a habit), and new logic will reset the display (all digits return to zero) if you enter a string incorrectly (exactly 2 digits for READ OUT and 7 digits for ENTER). Computer lesson will walk you through this as well.

I have also started to convert a lot of the internal data and messages shown on the OBC from metric to imperial (nmi alt etc).

UI Scaling

This is the first iteration of a UI scaling solution and provides you the capability to change the size of the UI. Currently it can be changed from the Main Menu -> Settings, and lets you scale it between 0.5x to 2x. The scaling will affect most of the in-game elements, and once I see if the system is working, I will apply this to the rest as well.



Apollo ECS timescale stability

I have improved the stability of the Command Module ECS, the Lunar Module ECS and the CSM Fuel Cells during time scaling. This should trigger less master alarms and false warning lights while time scaling. It requires more work but its a good start.



Gemini OAMS and jet thruster updates

I have been fixing the Gemini OAMS and jets when it comes to logic and fuel consumption.

Mercury attitude during entry

I have applied a similar logic to Mercury as both Gemini and Apollo has, where the Mercury capsule should follow its aerodynamic attitude during atmospheric flight.



Critical fixes

The full list of changes can be seen in the bottom of this post but I wanted to highlight some of the more critical bug fixes this update will address.

Stuttering

The dynamic skybox caused stuttering at frequent intervals during pad operations. This has been addressed and fixed. S-IVB rotating when extracting the LM

The Apollo Saturn S-IVB stage rotates independently from the CSM as the CSM is docked with the Lunar Module, while the Lunar Module is attached to the S-IVB. This looks strange but also prevents you to extract the Lunar Module. More comms during Mercury pad operations

After watching the streams from Raiz Space as he was playing Mercury, I wanted to improve the comms and feedback while performing ground operations. I have added more messages and feedback as you switch to internal power and perform abort tests. Checklist Guidance System fixes

I have fixed bugs and issues on the Checklist Guidance System. Specifically one bug worth mentioning was that when you press RUN on a checklist, the first switch would not be visible and you would need to either clear the checklist or find it yourself. This has been fixed, finally. Also fixed so that the highlighter would stop showing a spring switch as an "error" because it springs back from for example UP to MIDDLE. Fixed the coloring of the Lunar Module Guidance Computer display warning lights and made the CO2 gauge functional again. Also improved the Lunar Module light test logic.

Updates to the Gemini lock on radar and ranging, and made the suit/cabin temperature selectors between the seats functional.

Corrected so that the 0.05G light in Mercury is green, and not red.



THANK YOU!!

I'm very happy with what the game has evolved to become, and it's already way beyond what I ever imagined the title would become when I first started out back in 2015. This is all thanks to the invaluable feedback and active participation of you, our dedicated player base and community. With over 2,500 members on the Official Reentry Discord server and 1,500 subscribers on YouTube, I'm grateful to have each and every one of you alongside me in shaping this game. Thank you!

What you now see in the 0.9 patches will be close to what you can expect for Reentry - An Orbital Simulator 1.0. I have a solid fundament of all the core systems needed for the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo missions and the tech to support a lunar mission with a landing on the Moon, including lessons and campaigns to well cover all of the crafts. However, this is a dynamic product, meaning that 1.0 is just the beginning of the journey towards 2.0. After the 1.0 milestone and the removal of the Early Access flag, the focus will remain on improving what the game currently is, while also introducing completely new features and space crafts to the game. If you are curious about the Early Access foundation for the game, I recommend you to read the Early Access interview accessible from the games page on Steam.

So again, thanks to everyone who have been reporting issues, providing feedback and testing the game, and a special shoutout to the community and the Test Pilots!

Apollo 9 in real-time in the "Project Apollo - NASSP" add-on for Orbiter

XPBoeing is currently performing the full Apollo 9 mission in NASSP for Orbiter live on YouTube. If you are interested in learning more about the Apollo Command Module and the Lunar Module, this guy plays the entire Apollo 9 mission in real-time (yes, many days) following the sleep schedule and the real flight plan astronauts and mission control used during Apollo 9 over 50 years ago. There is a lot to learn here for those who want to dive into Apollo.

You can see the videos here:

0.991 release notes