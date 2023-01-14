 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 14 January 2023

5.533 Tuning

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New AI War 2 build: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.533_Tuning

This one is a lot of small tuning, and some mod adjustments. There are a number of good changes in there, but they're diverse enough that they are hard to sum up. See the full release notes for details.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha starting in the next few months, so keep an ear out.)

