Maroon Berets: 2030 update for 14 January 2023

Previous country names has been changed with the fictional ones!

Share · View all patches · Build 10323475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Previous country names have been changed with the fictional ones! The new country names in the game are Turmenkay, Ahbarcay, and Arartiah. (Some of the audio has been cut and hopefully will be added with the new names.)
  • Minor bug updates (collision fix in the research facility and several other maps)
  • Additional information has been added to the warning screen at the beginning of the game - a warning for players with epilepsy (start a new game from the main menu to see it)

