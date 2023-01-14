 Skip to content

SHIPS AT WAR update for 14 January 2023

Patch V0.1.027 - New Years Patch

Patch V0.1.027 - New Years Patch

Happy new year everyone!
This patch brings some crucial bug fixes and makes building ships much easier.
Biggest change: Players no longer need to add Outer Plating to their ship for it to float.

--------- SHIPPART:

[Added] Germen torpedo bomber: Fieseler Fi 167A
[Added] Ballast tanks which can decrease the bouyancy of your ship.

--------- SHIPS:

[Added] HMS Nelson

--------- MAINMENU:

[Added] Ships can now be deleted
[Improved] Ship downloads can now be sorted by downloads
[Change] Ships are now listed in a grid pattern for selection.

--------- EDITOR:

[Improved] Ships are now watertight by default. 'Outer Plating' has been renamed to 'Watertight steel' and is only used to build watertight compartments.

--------- BUGFIXES:

[Fixed] Metal fatigue sounds are played too frequently
[Fixed] Players were able to delete parts of the enemy ship.
[Fixed] Battles only chose ships from the players own coalition.
Now players get the chance to unlock and fight ships of the enemy coalition.

--------- BATTLE:

[Fixed] Weather and time changes were disabled.
[Improved] Score and settings panels are now seperate in the battle scene.
[Improved] Hedgehog depth charges nerfed against surface ships.

