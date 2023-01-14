 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VTOL VR update for 14 January 2023

Patch v1.5.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10323418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch to solve the issue when creating new missions. Sorry about that! 

Mission Editor  
- Couldn't create a new mission from 1.5.6 patch

Changed files in this update

VTOL VR Content Depot 667971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link