Post release weekend update - v1.001.0

Greetings everyone,

Once again, we welcome everyone to the submerged world of Aquatico! Hope you're all enjoying the game, and for all the technical details we missed in testing, and that are spoiling the fun – we're here, apologetic but ready to act fast!

So, first post-release update is here, crafted on your feedback in the last two days. We'll try to be quick with each following update, and wish to thank you all for the responses and the data files you've provided!

What did we do in the first part of this weekend then?

FIXES

Repair pipeline in tutorial segment – it is no longer possible to accidentally delete the socket and

block the tutorial from going further

Pipeline glitch in the tutorial that allowed the placement of pipeline prematurely eliminated

All citizens and drones deaths, as well as shark attacks, are now clearly marked red in log

Expanded some expedition buttons to fit the text on several languages

Corrected button sizes on HUD to accommodate words properly

Ore density on map selection now works properly

Medium and Big dome structure now have correct prices, not the same

Selection of houses and upgrades in buildings panel now work correctly

Buildings don't disappear anymore when you zoom in very close

Tutorial step 4 in few languages corrected

IMPROVEMENTS

Increased size of Warehouse by additional upgrade

Number of slots in Trade company increased

Hover over button sound is replaced

Changed loading screen

Better object fading when camera closes in

A lot more is in the works already, so expect incoming updates with lightning speed!

Have fun and thanks for all the feedback!