Updates notes Jan 14th

-Added Dpad support for contoller
-Improved UI tips
-New Powerup: FlameWeed
-New Powerup: FlameRing
-New Powerup: Ember Tosser
-New Powerup: Oil Dropper
-New Powerup: Explosion Multiplier
-New Powerup: Explosive Humans
Forest Fire update for 14 January 2023
