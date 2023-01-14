 Skip to content

Forest Fire update for 14 January 2023

Updates notes Jan 14th

Share · View all patches · Build 10323392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added Dpad support for contoller
-Improved UI tips
-New Powerup: FlameWeed
-New Powerup: FlameRing
-New Powerup: Ember Tosser
-New Powerup: Oil Dropper
-New Powerup: Explosion Multiplier
-New Powerup: Explosive Humans

Changed files in this update

