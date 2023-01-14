 Skip to content

Osminog Adventure - The Lost Island update for 14 January 2023

1.07

Share · View all patches · Build 10323371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our Lead Game Tester Polydeukes has taken another spin at the game and found many many many new bugs that need fixing :D

So here we go:

  • Fixed many weird tileset bugs
  • Fixed a bug where the water at the broken Osminog at the Camp was walkable (woops)
  • Fixed a Bug where the Darkness of the Manor is existing in perpetuity, breaking many Picture interactions later in the game (+ its constantly dark - seriously who wants that?)
  • Made another Map accessable via the Water Spirit just to make the world feel more complete :)
  • Hopefully fixed a bug where you can send out Aurelius on missions even if he is not busy with smithing.

