Our Lead Game Tester Polydeukes has taken another spin at the game and found many many many new bugs that need fixing :D
So here we go:
- Fixed many weird tileset bugs
- Fixed a bug where the water at the broken Osminog at the Camp was walkable (woops)
- Fixed a Bug where the Darkness of the Manor is existing in perpetuity, breaking many Picture interactions later in the game (+ its constantly dark - seriously who wants that?)
- Made another Map accessable via the Water Spirit just to make the world feel more complete :)
- Hopefully fixed a bug where you can send out Aurelius on missions even if he is not busy with smithing.
