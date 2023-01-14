 Skip to content

Ocean Punk update for 14 January 2023

Added crew automatic counterattack; The vagabonds' goods go up!

Share · View all patches · Build 10323365 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update will improve the operating experience and optimize the numerical balance, thank you for your support!

  • Link Board Return button renamed "Recall"

  • Seagull cuts to 50 blood points

  • Sandcastle adds a small amount of health recovery

  • Merchants can make multiple purchases and add lights at night

  • The prices of goods in shops are rising

  • Add intra-office archive button

  • Increased single impact limit on deck (25)

  • Villains automatically fight back when they are wounded

Changed files in this update

