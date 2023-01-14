Added crew automatic counterattack; The vagabonds' goods go up!

This update will improve the operating experience and optimize the numerical balance, thank you for your support!
Link Board Return button renamed "Recall"
Seagull cuts to 50 blood points
Sandcastle adds a small amount of health recovery
Merchants can make multiple purchases and add lights at night
The prices of goods in shops are rising
Add intra-office archive button
Increased single impact limit on deck (25)
Villains automatically fight back when they are wounded
