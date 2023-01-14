Version 2.6.11: End of Game Crash Fixes and Re-balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 10323354 · Last edited 14 January 2023 – 18:26:31 UTC by Wendy

Added new low pass audio filter effects that "mute" audio when low health or on an upgrade screen.

Fixed a bunch of bugs with the amulet chest screen not properly grabbing controller input.

Fixed amulet chests appearing if the amulet didn't have at least one stat better than the other amulet.

Fixed a problem where playing on any resolution that wasn't 1920x1080 would result in control input text being mismatched with controller button icons.

Increased the delay time before an upgrade can be selected on Steamdeck (0.4 to 1.0), to prevent accidentally pressing an upgrade.

Since switching the game to full controller support, it appears that Steam Input support has been disabled (which is fine) that just means I've had to re-add right stick mouse control manually. I've also added a sensitivity slider for it in game settings. Let me know if you experience any problems with this!

Added a new enemy spawning system that tracks enemy values and prevents spawning if it exceeds a certain amount. These "values" are manually set by me and higher enemies have higher values (so fewer of them spawn).

I had a couple of systems in place to try and prevent this before, but they didn't work well. This one is the best so far.

This also means performance improvements near the end of matches. I'm still on the lookout for performance problems during the final OSIRIS boss fight due to the number of bullets he spawns, so let me know if you come across any problems.

Enemy health now scales from 0.35 to 1.0.

Last stand damage buff scales from 0 - 30% instead of 0 - 50%.

Basic Arithmetic now also causes your points multiplier to slowly decay over time.

The point multiplier is now capped at 1.5x instead of 2.0x.

Adjusted the hit chance of certain amulets so that lower amulet rarities have lower hit chances.

Fixed defensive position being spammable by stutter-stepping and changed its visuals.

Defensive position damage from 1.0 to 0.75.

Changed background particles to be more visible and fixed a bug where they would disappear on maroon fog horizontal after moving a certain distance in either direction.

Laser cubes have had their health and speed greatly increased (since fewer of them spawn)

Fixed a bug where laser cube laser wouldn't damage you twice if you ran into it twice, and fixed it not damaging properly at the beginning of its cycle.

All Octos now can get "pushed" by enemies nearby them. This causes them to sort of lunge at you.

The Final OSIRIS boss now has its base health increase from 300 to 500.

Fixed laser cube damage particles causing performance problems.

Fixed bugs with the song and song skip system not working properly and repeating songs if random song variation was selected.

Adjusted audio compression to be much softer. This prevents certain songs (like Atlantis) from causing audible clipping.

Added weapon and secondary descriptions back to the redesigned shop.

Enemy health now scales from 0.35 to 1.0 instead of 0.25 to 1.25.

The "Sharp" passive has had its damage bonus reduced from 15% to 10%.

Quickdraw has had its damage bonus reduced from 4% to 2% and its max cap reduced from 20% to 16%.