Planet S Version 0.3.8

Hey everyone!

This is just a small update to fix a potential crash when starting the game.

This update also disables the cristmas decorations. If you still want these to be enabled, you have to go into the install directory of the game and rename the "christmas.aexassets.disabled" file to just "christmas.aexassets" (just remove the ".disabled" part).

General:

Disabled the christmas decorations

Engine:

Fixed a potential crash related to the new font system that randomly occured on startup

This will be the last patch before the next big update unless another cirtical problem shows up of course.

Enjoy!

TeamJA