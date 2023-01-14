 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Planet S update for 14 January 2023

Planet S Version 0.3.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10323324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This is just a small update to fix a potential crash when starting the game.

This update also disables the cristmas decorations. If you still want these to be enabled, you have to go into the install directory of the game and rename the "christmas.aexassets.disabled" file to just "christmas.aexassets" (just remove the ".disabled" part).

General:

  • Disabled the christmas decorations

Engine:

  • Fixed a potential crash related to the new font system that randomly occured on startup

This will be the last patch before the next big update unless another cirtical problem shows up of course.

Enjoy!

TeamJA

Changed files in this update

Depot 1948431
  • Loading history…
Depot 1948432
  • Loading history…
Depot 1948433
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link