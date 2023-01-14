1/15 灵境奇谈版本问题修复补丁公告

Dear Detective

The version update of the Spirit Mirror system is expected to be carried out at 01/15 2:00 ( UTC/GMT: +8:00), it is expected to take 60 minutes, this update will restart the server, online agents will be forced offline, please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened, please understand the inconvenience caused by agent simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: Lingcoin x10000

【Bug fix】