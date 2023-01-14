1/15 灵境奇谈版本问题修复补丁公告

Dear Detective
The version update of the Spirit Mirror system is expected to be carried out at 01/15 2:00 ( UTC/GMT: +8:00), it is expected to take 60 minutes, this update will restart the server, online agents will be forced offline, please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened, please understand the inconvenience caused by agent simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: Lingcoin x10000
【Bug fix】
- Fixed the issue that the simulated Grievance Black Impermanence 1 skill has a probability of not being able to teleport
- Fixed the issue that the simulated Grievance Black Impermanence 2 skill would enter stealth when used
- Fixed the issue that the simulated Grievance Black Impermanence 3 skill would stop halfway through the flight
- Fixed the issue that the simulated Spirit Snow Girl could not succeed when attacking the Spirit Detective with 2 skills and 3 skills
Changed files in this update