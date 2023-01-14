 Skip to content

Coin Pusher Casino update for 14 January 2023

Machine 7 added and specials update

Last edited by Wendy

Hello coiners,

Todays update brings a new machine and some general updates.

  • Machine 7 added
  • Coins material update
  • Specials added
  • You can now sell your specials (or keep them for later use)

