 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fireworks Mania update for 14 January 2023

v2023.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10323213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Fixed bug where "Mouse Primary Button" was not working when player had it setup reversed
  • Fixed some crashes on lower-end hardware

Want to follow the development closer, have an issue, suggest or just want to chat with other Fireworks Mania player, consider joining my Discord.

Want to see dev logs, live streams, other dev stuff, consider subscribing to my YouTube channel @Laumania.

  • Enjoy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079260/Fireworks_Mania__An_Explosive_Simulator/

Changed files in this update

Fireworks Mania Content Depot 1079261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link