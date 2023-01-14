 Skip to content

Outer Space: War Gears update for 14 January 2023

Build 29

Build 10323172

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes:

  • Improved performances when using GI in multiplayer maps.
  • Added a second map for the deathmatch mode.
  • Fixed missiles that never run out of fuel.
  • Synchronize gunship lights in multiplayer mode.

