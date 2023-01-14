 Skip to content

MuseSwipr update for 14 January 2023

한국어 and Română translations added! - Jan 15

Localization has been added for Korean and Romanian. Thank you so much to all contributors who made this possible!

Korean- translated by Sykov
Romanian - translated by DarkAshe and 매튜

⦁ Background dim actually makes the background black now

