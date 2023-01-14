한국어 and Română translations added! - Jan 15

Localization has been added for Korean and Romanian. Thank you so much to all contributors who made this possible!
Korean- translated by Sykov
Romanian - translated by DarkAshe and 매튜
⦁ Background dim actually makes the background black now
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Localization has been added for Korean and Romanian. Thank you so much to all contributors who made this possible!
Korean- translated by Sykov
Romanian - translated by DarkAshe and 매튜
⦁ Background dim actually makes the background black now
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update