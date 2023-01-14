 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MORE ENEMIES update for 14 January 2023

Glitches and all that jazz

Share · View all patches · Build 10323143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed texture display errors, made some narrative improvements and optimized some shiiiit

Changed files in this update

MORE ENEMIES Depot Mac Depot 1851532
  • Loading history…
MORE ENEMIES Depot Windows Depot 1851533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link