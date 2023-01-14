 Skip to content

LiMiT's Escape Room Games 2 update for 14 January 2023

Hotfix #4

14 January 2023

Fixes:

General:

  • Reworked the level selector collision box to prevent players from going through the door without starting the level in very rare cases.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the savegame to not be saved in rare cases when completing the level.

Lake:

  • Fixed that when loading the savegame, items from a certain solved puzzle were not removed from the map.

Warehouse:

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused something else in the room to open along with it when opening the gate.

