Fixes:
General:
- Reworked the level selector collision box to prevent players from going through the door without starting the level in very rare cases.
- Fixed a bug that caused the savegame to not be saved in rare cases when completing the level.
Lake:
- Fixed that when loading the savegame, items from a certain solved puzzle were not removed from the map.
Warehouse:
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused something else in the room to open along with it when opening the gate.
Changed files in this update