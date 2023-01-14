Patch v1.5.6

Multiplayer - Fixed: workshop campaign info had no image in briefing room - Fixed: lobby with missions where there are more slots than players, but enough slots are depleted would show as lobby full Units - Fixed: enemy drone ship gun turrets didn't get destroyed when ship sinks - Fixed: sea units not spawned immediately wouldn't be added to their unit group properly - Fixed: ungrouped soldiers dropped off with no rally point would run towards the global origin - Fixed: soldiers dropped off with rally point would continuously run around at rally point Mission Editor - Hide nonfunctional campaign bonus awards in standalone and multiplayer missions``` Note: pre-patch versions can now be accessed from the betas tab if you need to access multiplayer lobbies created right before the patch. Please remember to return to the default version to stay up to date!