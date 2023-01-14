 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VTOL VR update for 14 January 2023

Patch v1.5.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10323126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

Multiplayer  
- Fixed: workshop campaign info had no image in briefing room  
- Fixed: lobby with missions where there are more slots than players, but enough slots are depleted would show as lobby full  
Units  
- Fixed: enemy drone ship gun turrets didn't get destroyed when ship sinks  
- Fixed: sea units not spawned immediately wouldn't be added to their unit group properly  
- Fixed: ungrouped soldiers dropped off with no rally point would run towards the global origin  
- Fixed: soldiers dropped off with rally point would continuously run around at rally point  
Mission Editor  
- Hide nonfunctional campaign bonus awards in standalone and multiplayer missions```

Note: pre-patch versions can now be accessed from the betas tab if you need to access multiplayer lobbies created right before the patch. Please remember to return to the default version to stay up to date!

Changed files in this update

VTOL VR Content Depot 667971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link